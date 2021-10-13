The mosasaur is back!

After nearly three years and following extensive architectural renovations, the Georgia Southern Museum, one of the longest-standing educational centers on the university’s campus, reopened to visitors on Sunday.

“It has been a long project, but well worth the journey,” said Georgia Southern Museum Director Brent Tharp, Ph.D. “The upgraded facility and newly designed galleries represent a new era for the museum. Visitors will still find old friends, like the mosasaur, but exhibited in new more exciting ways, and will make new discoveries with never before exhibited artifacts in expanded permanent exhibits preserving the area’s culture. We are really excited to be back open to the public.”

The Georgia Southern Museum features the natural and cultural history of Georgia’s coastal plain. There are permanent exhibits and changing exhibits curated by the university’s faculty and students, a place where researchers can explore its collections and students of all ages can learn.

As part of its reopening celebration, the museum is recognizing Earth Sciences Week with events featuring social media videos and interactive displays by Georgia Southern students, faculty and alumni. Upcoming events for Earth Sciences Week include:

Thursday — Geoscience for Everyone Day (virtual)

Learn about the geoscientists here at Georgia Southern and what they do via a video on the museum’s social media channels, 9–11:10 a.m. and 3:30–5 p.m.

Student Autumn Arnold will host a rock and mineral identification table.

Friday — Geologic Map Day (virtual)

Nick Radko, senior lecturer in the Geology and Geography Department, will explain how geologic maps work and what they can tell us, highlighting the geologic map of Georgia, noon–2 p.m.

Student Josey Kearns will teach visitors about what is and isn’t a dinosaur.

Saturday — International Archaeology Day (virtual)

The museum is closed on Saturdays, but look for a video featuring 2018 Georgia Southern alumna Rhianna Bennett speaking about her work as an archaeologist and how archaeology relates to museums.





New galleries in the museum

Outside of Earth Sciences Week events, visitors to the museum can explore redesigned permanent exhibitions in two new galleries — the Delma and Beverly Presley Gallery and the Jack and Addie D. Averitt Gallery — which showcase items from the museum’s permanent collection such as the impressive mosasaur fossil skeleton display and extensive cultural history collections.“The museum strives to ensure that our students and the faculty they work with are more than just visitors,” Tharp said. “Together with the museum, they develop exhibits and programs as curators, designers and educators, and the community benefits from these unique learning experiences.”Located on the Statesboro campus’ Sweetheart Circle in the Rosenwald Building, the Georgia Southern Museum is open weekly, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, 2 p.m.–5 p.m. It is closed Mondays, Saturdays and on university holidays.Admission is $4 per person; however, for a limited time, the museum will accept donations for admission. Children 3 years of age and younger, museum members, and Georgia Southern faculty, staff and students receive free admission.