More than 25 Statesboro eateries providing samples for Taste of Downtown this Friday

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority hosts its annual Taste of Downtown event this Friday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Called this year the Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown First Friday in recognition of the lead sponsor, the event centers around an appetizer sampling scavenger hunt where attendees can taste food from more than 25 of Statesboro’s restaurants, while also shopping at downtown businesses within walking distance of the Bulloch County Courthouse.

Tickets and wristbands will be available for purchase 5-7 p.m. the evening of the event, for cash only. Wristbands will be sold for $10 each at the “First Friday” tent on the courthouse lawn. Tickets cannot be purchased in advance.

This year’s Taste of Downtown will feature an unusually large lineup of live music and entertainment. Ashanti Floyd, also known as the Mad Violinist, will be performing at Divvy Desk. Singer-songwriter Brandi Harvey will be making music on the courthouse steps. Dan Larkin will perform at Vandy’s; Juliette Muldrew on West Main Street by Bull & Barrel; Chris Lee inside of Southern Pottery; and Daffani Eason in the alley between the East Main Street buildings occupied by Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group, or BIG.

Then as the tasting event wraps up throughout downtown, at 8 p.m., Dylan Bragg and Miles Willis will be performing more live music at Eagle Creek Brewing Company.

Members of the public can take a try at dunking Pastor Scott Hagan, 6-7:30 p.m. in the dunking booth, with Eastyn Durrence cheering along, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority stated its press release. All of the participating downtown restaurants and shops will be open late and there will be vendors on the courthouse lawn, the DSDA announced.

BIG for business

Meanwhile, the Business Innovation Group’s fabrication lab will be hosting makers, entrepreneurs, and artists from BIG, from the university and from and the Statesboro community. These creators will display their wares and share their talents, including custom woodwork, sign making and a blacksmithing demonstration in the BIG brick alleyway at 62 East Main St. In addition, community members can learn more about the fruits, vegetables and herbs that grow there along the Living Wall year-round and taste a sample of muscadine grapes.

As of Tuesday, the DSDA listed 30 Statesboro restaurants, delis, bakeries, coffee bars, teahouses, ice cream and icy treat shops as participating in the Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown First Friday. But these were subject to change and not included in the main press release.

The DSDA’s other 2021-2022 First Friday sponsors include Tormenta FC, Colony Bank, Cinnaholic, Statesboro Properties, McKeithen’s True Value, CORE Credit Union, Georgia Power, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Coca Cola, Zaxby’s, Statesboro Oral Surgery, McLendon Enterprises, Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center and Morris Bank.