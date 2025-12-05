Ogeechee Area Hospice held its annual Mistletoe & Memories holiday celebration Monday evening, welcoming the Christmas season with a tree lighting, caroling, lots of food and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

Folks came out to celebrate the joys of the season and remember the lives that have been touched by Hospice throughout the year.

Despite encouragement from his mom, Hally Delafuente, 1-year-old Isaiah Washington remains unsure about Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. - photo by Jason Martin



Attendee's of Mistletoe & Memories at Ogeechee Area Hospice enjoy lots of holiday food. - photo by Jason Martin



One-year-old Kylie Cuenca from Claxton tries to give “Gracie,” a miniature American Shepherd a big smooch Monday at Ogeechee Area Hospice’s Mistletoe & Memories event. Gracie was one of several registered AKC therapy dogs to come out to the annual celebration. - photo by Jason Martin

