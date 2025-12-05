By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Mistletoe & Memories at Ogeechee Area Hospice
Ogeechee Area Hospice held its annual Mistletoe & Memories holiday celebration Monday evening, welcoming the Christmas season with a tree lighting, caroling, lots of food and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
Folks came out to celebrate the joys of the season and remember the lives that have been touched by Hospice throughout the year.