Millen man kills brother, wounds father

A Millen man reportedly barricaded himself in an abandoned house Sunday after killing his brother and critically wounding his father during a domestic dispute. He is now behind bars, said Jenkins County Sheriff Robert Oglesby.

The arrest of Gregory Tremone Griffin, 33, involved the Millen Police Department, Burke County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Millen police and Jenkins sheriff’s deputies responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to a McComb Drive home, Oglesby said.

Officers then learned the suspect had shot his brother, Demirio Griffin, 39, and his father, Gregory Griffin, 58, “following a domestic argument between family members,” according to a statement released by John Durden, special agent-in-charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 5 Office in Statesboro.

“Demirio Griffin died as a result of the gunshot wound on arrival and an autopsy will be performed … at the GBI crime lab in Decatur,” he said. “The father, Gregory Griffin, is currently in critical condition and receiving medical attention at Augusta University Medical Center.”

The Burke County sheriff’s SRT SWAT team assisted in Griffin’s apprehension after he was found barricaded in an abandoned house near the scene of the shooting, he said.

Griffin faces charges by the GBI of murder and aggravated assault. He is being held in the Jenkins County Jail without bond.

The investigation continues and will be turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Durden said.