Meeting aims to help small business owners

The city of Statesboro Business Commission will host "Doing Business in Statesboro," an information session for local small business owners and entrepreneurs, on Thursday, March 26, from 6–7:30 p.m. inside City Hall.

According to a release from the city, the session will provide local business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to ask city staff and partner organizations, including the Bulloch County Health Department, questions about compliance issues and regulations governing operations within the municipal limits. Also, the event will serve as a platform for sharing information and connecting participants with available resources.

"As a business owner and community advocate, I know how overwhelming starting a business can feel," said Venus Mack, chair of the Business Commission. "This information session is about removing some of the confusion and giving entrepreneurs clear guidance on the steps needed to open and operate a business.

"Statesboro is a place where entrepreneurs can grow and succeed, and the Business Commission's goal is to make sure people feel supported, informed and confident as they take the next steps toward building something of their own in our community."

Through the sharing of knowledge and experiences, the commission hopes to partner with local business owners and entrepreneurs to better understand how city policies, ordinances and procedures affect business opportunities and operations within the municipal limits.

Formed in November 2022, the Statesboro Business Commission consists of nine local business owners appointed by the mayor and City Council who serve staggered two-year terms.

The event is free and open to the public.