Maternal health crisis is focus of Healthy Boro event

Healthy Boro, a subcommittee of the city of Statesboro's One Boro Commission, will hold "A Healthier Boro Discussion Series" on Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at 62 East Main Street in Statesboro.

The session, titled "Listening to Georgia Moms: How Care Narratives Can Illuminate the Maternal Health Crisis," will be facilitated by Dr. Heidi Altman, professor of anthropology at Georgia Southern University. The event will focus on the experiences of mothers navigating the maternal health system in Southeast Georgia and will provide an opportunity for community members to listen, learn and engage in discussion about maternal health challenges and disparities.

As an applied and linguistic anthropologist, Dr. Altman has worked in Native American and African American communities in North Carolina, Georgia, California, Oklahoma, Mexico, Canada and elsewhere to help identify and resolve issues in those communities.

All of her projects were built around community input (community-based participatory research) and based on interviews, focus groups, surveys and other methods of gathering information about community needs and issues.

In order to access these communities, Dr. Altman has committed years of effort to building relationships, social networks and trust.

Dr. Altman's current research focuses on interviewing women about their experiences with maternity care. This research looks closely at the disparities experienced by African American women who suffer maternal mortality at a rate three to five times higher than their white counterparts.

Community members are encouraged to register in advance to assist with event planning and ensure adequate accommodations. Registration may be completed online at www.statesboroga.gov/oneboro.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring baby items, such as diapers, wipes or other essential supplies, which will be collected and distributed to support local families in need.