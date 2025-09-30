Marching into band competition season

The Southeast Bulloch High School Swarm marching band hosted their annual Band Blast marching festival on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Over 1,300 participants from 16 bands, including Portal, Statesboro and, for the first time this year, Georgia Southern, joined The Swarm to perform their halftime shows, gets scores and feedback from judges, and enjoy fun, food and comradery.

The event closed with drum lines strutting their stuff in a Cadence Showcase and bands flexing their muscles in a friendly tug-of-war competition.