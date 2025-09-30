By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Marching into band competition season
Southeast Bulloch Swarm hosts annual Band Blast
092725_BAND_BLAST_01.jpg
Trumpet player Kempton Holley, left, and color guard member Alexis Scott of the Southeast Bulloch Swarm marching band take solos during their performance as the host band of the Southeast Bulloch High School Band Blast marching festival on Saturday, Sept. 27. The annual event featured 16 bands and over 1,300 participants as they ready themselves for the upcoming band competition season. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

The Southeast Bulloch High School Swarm marching band hosted their annual Band Blast marching festival on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Over 1,300 participants from 16 bands, including Portal, Statesboro and, for the first time this year, Georgia Southern, joined The Swarm to perform their halftime shows, gets scores and feedback from judges, and enjoy fun, food and comradery.

The event closed with drum lines strutting their stuff in a Cadence Showcase and bands flexing their muscles in a friendly tug-of-war competition.

