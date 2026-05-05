Police Report - 5/6/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Gary Burnsed, 48, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Sheneka Latasha Moore, 42, Augusta – Bench warrant/felony.

Vontrevian Jawayne Williams, 35, Millen – Criminal damage to property second degree, battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Saniah Samone Blunt, 26, Statesboro – Wanted person.

Bryce Landon DeLoach, 25, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kenneth Bernard Flemming, 50, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Terry Lavon Huff, 48, Columbus – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, theft by shoplifting.

Jonathan McCourt, 33, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Alvoy Mosley, 32, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Monte Jerrod Seabrooks, 41, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

David Lee Shateen, 63, Statesboro – False imprisonment, simple battery/family violence.

Zaykeese Tayshawn Smith, 26, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Thomas Winder McCoy, 18, Millen – DUI less safe drugs, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Ryan Timothy Castle, 19, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, furnishing, purchasing, possession of alcoholic beverages by minor.

Brooklet Police Department

Laura Leigh Barnes, 34, Statesboro – Two counts financial transaction card fraud.

Statesboro Probation Office

Riley Jacob Scott, 39, Brooklet – Four counts financial transaction card fraud, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 44 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 43 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 37 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 38 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy