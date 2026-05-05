Police Report - 5/6/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Steven Gary Burnsed, 48, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.
Sheneka Latasha Moore, 42, Augusta – Bench warrant/felony.
Vontrevian Jawayne Williams, 35, Millen – Criminal damage to property second degree, battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.
Statesboro Police Department
Saniah Samone Blunt, 26, Statesboro – Wanted person.
Bryce Landon DeLoach, 25, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Kenneth Bernard Flemming, 50, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Terry Lavon Huff, 48, Columbus – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, theft by shoplifting.
Jonathan McCourt, 33, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.
Alvoy Mosley, 32, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Monte Jerrod Seabrooks, 41, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.
David Lee Shateen, 63, Statesboro – False imprisonment, simple battery/family violence.
Zaykeese Tayshawn Smith, 26, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Thomas Winder McCoy, 18, Millen – DUI less safe drugs, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Ryan Timothy Castle, 19, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, furnishing, purchasing, possession of alcoholic beverages by minor.
Brooklet Police Department
Laura Leigh Barnes, 34, Statesboro – Two counts financial transaction card fraud.
Statesboro Probation Office
Riley Jacob Scott, 39, Brooklet – Four counts financial transaction card fraud, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 44 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 43 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Five calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Monday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 37 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 38 calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.
Screven County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy