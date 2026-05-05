Port of Brunswick again nation’s busiest auto terminal

For the second year in a row, the Port of Brunswick maintained its position as the nation’s busiest port for automobiles in 2025, handling 779,000 units of autos, plus more than 53,000 units of heavy machinery, representing both import and export movements. According to a release from the Georgia Ports Authority, overall, 731 ships called on the Port of Brunswick in calendar year 2025.

Gov. Brian Kemp addressed the audience at the Georgia International Trade Conference. In his opening remarks, he said:

“Innovation and port investments by the Georgia Ports Authority are helping to keep our state No. 1 for business while also positioning us as a true leader in global trade. Our ports are an economic engine for the entire state, and we’ll continue to find ways to further their success and reach.”

To prepare for anticipated growth, both in vessel size and overall cargo volumes, a series of infrastructure projects are now under way. The enhancements include a new, $100 million berth for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo, improvements to outdoor storage for vehicles, dredging and other harbor modifications.

“Our vision for the Port of Brunswick is to be a true world-class shipping and logistics hub for our RoRo customers,” said Georgia Ports President and CEO Griff Lynch. “We have the U.S. market access and global connectivity, a new berth in construction, expanded rail infrastructure on-terminal and new storage space for vehicles, creating the most supply chain options in the U.S. When Berth 4 opens in November 2027, vessel operators will be able to turn ships faster, save costs and optimize their fleet to compete stronger.”

Construction to add a fourth berth to dock a vessel with overall length (LOA) of 975 feet at the Port of Brunswick’s Colonels Island is 30 percent complete, with the final piling for the main dock driven in early April.

The Ports Authority is investing ahead of RoRo demand to ensure its ability to handle growing future volumes, according to the release. Manufacturing growth across the U.S. Southeast is driving demand for large machinery, including oversized cargo moving as specialized project shipments.

New improvements to harbor under way

GPA’s berth enhancements are supported by major federal harbor improvements. Maintenance dredging by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Brunswick’s inner harbor concluded in March. Outer harbor dredging will be finished in September 2026, restoring the complete channel to its full authorized depth. The deeper channel improves vessel efficiency by allowing fully loaded ships to transit without waiting for high tide.

A separate project will widen key channel bends and expand the existing turning basin for vessels docking at Colonels Island. Overall, 607 vessels called Colonel’s Island in 2025. The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to award a construction contract in summer 2026, with work likely to begin in the fall. Congress has approved $11.35 million for the federal share, while the state has allocated just over $6 million.

Expanding capacity in Brunswick

In fiscal year 2025 (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025), Georgia Ports completed $284 million in self-financed improvements at the Port of Brunswick.

GPA expanded on-terminal heavy equipment processing infrastructure, adding 350,000 square feet of covered, on-dock storage, plus 330,000 square feet of covered space on the south side of Colonels Island. The project also delivered more than 160 acres of outdoor storage for vehicles. At 1,700 acres, with another 264 acres available for future expansion, Colonels Island offers more capacity for new RoRo cargo than any other U.S. port.

Georgia Ports also opened Phase I of the Southside Railyard, a $22 million project that increased annual rail capacity from 175,000 to 370,000 vehicles. Phase II will be completed in 2029, increasing capacity by 250,000 units. Officials say the added capacity opens new inland markets, allowing more auto and equipment producers to access GPA’s global connectivity. All major RoRo carriers serving the U.S. East Coast call Brunswick, linking it to key markets in Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

To reduce the potential damage from storm-related flooding, GPA raised a 20-acre lot near Berth 4 by an average of three feet at a cost of $11 million, with another 20 acres planned.

At Mayor’s Point Terminal, GPA built a new 100,000-square-foot warehouse for breakbulk cargo, replacing a smaller structure.