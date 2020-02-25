Man charged in sexual assault

Statesboro police arrested a man Saturday after a woman said she was sexually assaulted and identified him as her attacker.

Paul Curtis Costley, of Lanier Drive, faces charges of aggravated assault and rape, said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins.

The victim first went to Georgia Southern University Police, but they called Statesboro Police when it was determined the attack occurred off campus at Cambridge the Pines Apartments.

Officers met with the victim around 2:52 a.m. Saturday, and she “reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a person known to her, … ” he said.

‘Detectives were called to the scene to conduct additional interviews and a forensic examination of the victim were conducted at a local treatment center, he said. Officers then served a search warrant at the suspect’s apartment “and evidence was recovered.”

Costley, 20, was taken into custody and transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains in custody without bond pending further judicial action.

Akins said Costley was charged with aggravated assault in conjunction with rape because of the physical attack that left the victim with physical injuries. A weapon was not involved, he said.

Victims of sexual assault or those with knowledge of a child who has been assaulted or who needs intervention are urged to contact law enforcement as well as reach out to The Teal House

Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault & Child Advocacy Center at 209 South College Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

The Teal House can be contacted at (912) 489-6060, the 24-Hour Crisis Line – (866) 489-2225 or online at www.srsac.org.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911.