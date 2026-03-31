Main Street Farmers Market opens '26 season Saturday

Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market opens 9 a.m. Saturday for the 2026 season at the Market at Visit Statesboro on South Main Street.

It is the fifth year the Market has operated in and around the building that was redesigned especially for it, located directly behind the Visitors Center.

Opening day in April 2025 brought a record crowd, when an estimated 2,800 shoppers attended the market, topping 2024's mark of 2,600 coming out on the first day.

"Opening day is always special, and we can't wait to welcome everyone," said Becky Sanders, president and CEO of the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Statesboro. "This is our fifth year managing the Saturday Market and we have an excited, energetic team ready to make this season the best ever!"

The Farmers Market is open 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and will continue for 34 Saturdays, through Nov. 21, followed by Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the traditional, evening holiday market before Thanksgiving.

Opening day in 2025 included 67 vendors that consisted of farmers, prepared food vendors, artisans and other exhibitors.

Parking

While the Visitors Center has a limited number of parking spaces, parking also is available at nearby locations, including the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library, Southern Palace Chinese Restaurant, Personal Finance Service of Statesboro and Queensborough National Bank & Trust. The adjacent Willie McTell Trail provides walking and bicycling access from the center of downtown in one direction and the Georgia Southern campus in the other.

Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market also hosts the year-round Market2Go, managed by Michele Giddens, with Friday to Tuesday online ordering for Thursday pickup hours now available at locations in Pembroke and Sylvania as well as on the grounds of the Market at Visit Statesboro. For more info, see https://statesboromarket2go.locallygrown.net or www.visitstatesboro.org/farmers-market.