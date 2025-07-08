By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Lovett Road complex aiming for fall opening
Pointe Grand apartments described as ‘workforce housing’
Pointe Grand
The outer construction of the 216-unit Pointe Grand apartments is nearly complete, as shown in this photo from Monday, July 7. The complex is progressing since breaking ground a year ago and is on target for a fall 2025 opening. (JIM HEALY/staff)
Construction of the Pointe Grande apartment complex on Lovett Road is progressing with most of the outer parts of the multi-building project complete and working towards an opening in the fall. Across from the back of Statesboro Mall and beside L.A. Waters Furniture, Pointe Grand is a complex of six long, three-story buildings planned to contain 216 apartments, plus a fitness center and clubhouse area.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter