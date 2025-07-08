Construction of the Pointe Grande apartment complex on Lovett Road is progressing with most of the outer parts of the multi-building project complete and working towards an opening in the fall. Across from the back of Statesboro Mall and beside L.A. Waters Furniture, Pointe Grand is a complex of six long, three-story buildings planned to contain 216 apartments, plus a fitness center and clubhouse area.
Lovett Road complex aiming for fall opening
Pointe Grand apartments described as ‘workforce housing’
