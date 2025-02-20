Time for a winter check-up!

It was inevitable that we would have one more good freeze before spring. Perhaps this is the last -- but who knows? Regardless, it's a little early to start planting the garden or trimming the bushes. And PLEASE don't apply fertilizer now. You'll only be feeding weeds, and most of it will end up in the creeks. On the other hand, now is a good time for weed prevention, so apply a good pre-emergent like Scott's Halt or Preen Weed Control.

Here are a few things you can -- and should -- take care of before spring arrives:

· HVAC system: Check and replace filters. Keep several of the right size in the house so that you have them when you need them. If you haven't had your system inspected in the last year, do it now. A little preventive maintenance will extend the life of your system for years.

· Electrical system: Check for any damaged outlets, extension cords and surge protectors. If you see burn marks, call an electrician. Test smoke alarms and CO2 detectors and change their batteries if needed. An inexpensive battery tester will pay for itself quickly. Check out the G-B Battery Tester, $10.99, which tests all standard household and button batteries.

· Garage door: It's easy to forget about this one until it starts shrieking at you. Try a little garage-door lubricant to quiet it down. Check for any loose parts and pieces, and check with us for replacements if you need them.

· Water heater: If your hot water seems to be running out quickly while you are in the shower, you may need to have it inspected. Our water in Bulloch County is very hard and can wear out water heaters quicker than normal. Heating elements go bad and can be replaced easily; we have a good selection at the store. Your water heater also has a replaceable anode rod, which is designed to corrode instead of your tank. It should be inspected every two to three years and replaced when corroded. You also should check for excess sediment, in which case it needs to be flushed out.

· Septic tank: Most of us in Bulloch are on septic, which should be inspected every three years or so. But if you notice issues such as slow flushing, you may want to go ahead and get it inspected now. And remember, don't flush any wipes, even the "flushable" kind.

If you have been to the store in the last week, you may have noticed a few changes. We have changed suppliers for many products, so you will see a lot of new items and new brands in the store. We look forward to seeing you soon!