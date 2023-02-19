Bulloch County Black History Month 2023

By VICKI MCCORMICK LEWIS, M.Ed.

Language Arts, Portal High School





One feature that distinguishes Grace Safford from many other women are the silver gray tresses that wreath her heart-shaped face. Proverbs 16:31 says, “Gray hairs, white locks through age are very ornamental; look very beautiful, bespeak gravity, wisdom, and prudence, and command reverence and respect.”

There’s a silky sheen to her classic coif that is always perfectly arranged; however, Safford’s pensive disposition emerged long before the first gray ever materialized.

Another fitting attribute is her name – Grace. She exemplifies the aptonym by consistently demonstrating kindness, love, benevolence and goodwill.

The third of eight children born to Moses Jackson and Virginia Sabb, Safford has two sisters: Lorine Hill and Carolyn McCollum; and five brothers: Lee Willie Jackson, Gerald Moses Jackson (both deceased), Harvey Jackson, Harold Jackson and Maurice Jackson.

Safford is also the mother of two sons, both deceased, Bertram Holloway and Rodney Holloway. She has four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and is currently married to Leroy Safford who attests to her character.

“Grace goes out of her way to help others. She’s a great cook and takes very good care of me,” he said.

"I come from a loving home where my parents worked hard to provide for us all. My mother retired from food services at Georgia Southern’s Landrum Center. My father sometimes worked with my grandfather, Nelson Sabb, who was a construction contractor. The two of them built this house. We’ve been here since 1963. It’s been remodeled, but this is the original family home,” Safford said.

Safford, influenced by her family’s work ethic, was employed by age 13 at Georgia Grace Nursing Home.

“I went there to babysit, but Mr. Herbert Riggs (the owner) asked if I could cook. I did that for a while, but ended up working the floor of the nursing home throughout high school,” she said.

Perhaps foreseeing the promise in Safford, Riggs and his daughter, Glayrusha encouraged the1964 William James graduate to enroll in Swainsboro Tech’s CNA program. Eventually employed in Bulloch Memorial Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, Safford continued to develop a love for helping patients. She graduated nursing school in 1975 as an LPN, was offered a job by the late Dr. Stephen M. Jordan in 1976 and became the first African American in his employ.

“The late Ms. Josie Jones encouraged me to apply for that job and I thank God for her guidance. I worked in his office for nearly 33 years and loved every moment of it. I’ve always put joy in what I do," Safford said. "I love to see patients thrive because I truly care about people. I take the Hippocratic Oath very seriously and work with three C’s in mind: caring, concern and compassion.”

She cared for residents at Gentilly Gardens Senior Living in 2008-14 and extended her love to residents at Southern Manor Senior Living 2014-21. Not one to sit at home and do nothing, Safford currently assists at The Gardens Senior Living & Memory Care Community.

“Years ago, I used to visit with ladies who were my senior: Geraldine Campbell, Zadie Douglas, Priscilla Mainer and Madie Scott, in particular. I was just drawn to their wisdom. I was basking in Black history without realizing it,” she said.

She also speaks highly of former employers of Southern Manor and The Gardens, Ralph Cowart and Dr. Alan Skipper.

“We have a bond. They are like sons to me — both are extremely kind, generous and thoughtful. At a time when race relations are strained in this country, we have to remember to keep love in our hearts and put God first,” Safford said.

Upon retirement in 2021, Safford was presented with a beautifully bound and decorated scrapbook filled with expressions of love and appreciation. It documents the respect that Safford earned from Southern Manor staff. Amongst the sheet protected pages are two particularly heartwarming transcriptions from Cowart and Skipper.

“I had no idea that everyone was secretly composing and collecting the notes, letters and cards,” she admits while embracing the book. “I’ll cherish it always.”

Another recipient of Safford’s three C’s is the Rev. Dr. Alycia Alston Marcena, whom she lovingly calls Lisa.

“We welcomed her into our home during her junior year of high school. She fit right in and was such a blessing to our family. I cared for her like I cared for my sons. She had chores; there were rules. My medical knowledge allowed me to better care for her,” Safford said.

Challenged with a mysterious health condition that required numerous doctor visits and hospitalizations, Marcena was the recipient of “Momma Grace’s” tender loving care.

“After all kinds of tests and procedures, the doctors finally figured out the cause of her problems. She needed me and I was there for her,” Safford added.

They’ve maintained a close relationship over the years and Safford is one of the five women who is praised in Marcena’s recently released book, “REAL Life Lessons: Revelation, Edification, Admonition, Liberation.”

“I am honored to be featured in the book. When this child came into my life, my boys were with me, and she needed someone. Now that my boys have gone on to glory, she is filling a void. She is there for me. God makes no mistakes, and I am so grateful because she has been a ray of sunshine to both Leroy and myself,” she said.

“I love Momma Grace,” Marcena confesses, “because she unselfishly showed me a mother’s love when my teenage self didn’t quite know how to take care of myself. She deserves the best because that’s what she gives to others.”

Safford’s choices for relaxation are word search and crossword puzzles.

“I especially enjoy a 1,000 piece Thomas Kinkade jigsaw. The artwork is stunning and a finished puzzle makes a beautiful framed print," she said.

Sure enough, Safford points out two gorgeous prints that adorn walls in her home. When closely examined, one can decipher countless connected puzzle pieces just below the glass.

“While I sewed (making my sons’ corduroy jackets, etc.) and prepared meals, Lisa would sit, watch and assist. I didn’t realize it, but she was absorbing the love that I put into my family,” she said.

Safford admits to being excited about Lisa's visit to Statesboro when she'll deliver the morning message on Feb.19 at Original First African Baptist Church’s 10:30 a.m. service.

“I always knew she would be successful because she had a determined spirit and a pure heart. She has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be more proud of her. She called recently to inquire, ‘Momma Grace, I forgot to ask if I could stay with you while I’m in Statesboro.’ I told her that she would always have a place in my home just as she would always have a place in my heart. That’s my baby.”



