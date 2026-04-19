Living like Aiden

Long before it became a foundation, it was a way of life: early mornings in the woods; hands busy tinkering, figuring things out; smiles that came easily and often.

For Jennifer Key, those are the memories that define her son, Aiden. They were part of who he was.

"Aiden was full of laughter and had a brilliant mind," Jennifer said. "He was the kind of kid who could build or fix just about anything, and he was always curious about how things worked."

That curiosity came with a playful streak and the kind of energy that drew people in.

"He loved the outdoors and had a mischievous side that kept everyone smiling," she said. "Aiden had a big heart and brought so much joy to the people around him. … He truly embraced life."

Over time, the family found a simple phrase that reflects his approach to life.

"The motto we often use to describe him and the way he lived is 'Build. Love. Grow.' That really captures the spirit of who he was."

For Jennifer and her husband, Dennis, Bulloch County has long been home — the place where they raised their children and put down roots. Their youngest daughter, Anna Claire, is now a senior at Georgia Southern University, and their oldest, Lainey, lives in New Jersey with her husband, Paul.

In 2020, the Key family experienced a devastating loss when Aiden was killed in a hunting accident — a moment that changed their lives forever.

In the difficult months that followed, with a strong desire to honor Aiden's life, the family began searching for a way to transform their grief into action.

"We wanted to take our pain and turn it into something that could help other families and hopefully prevent someone else from experiencing the kind of loss we went through," Jennifer said.

That desire eventually led to the creation of the Live Like Aiden Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on two areas: education and safety, particularly for young people who enjoy the outdoors.

"Through the foundation, we provide scholarships in Aiden's name to help local students pursue their educational dreams," she said. "We also offer hunter safety courses that are led by experienced professionals."

Unlike many online options, the foundation emphasizes the importance of real-world instruction.

"We wanted to create something different — something hands-on, where kids can learn directly from professionals and gain real experience and understanding about safety in the field," Jennifer said. "We believe that kind of training can make a real difference."

From the beginning, their work has been sustained by a strong backing from the community they have called home for more than 20 years.

"None of this would be possible without the generous support of local sponsors, businesses and community members who believe in our mission and continue to support the work of the foundation," she said.

Jennifer Key and her youngest daughter, Anna Claire. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

For Jennifer and her family, "Live Like Aiden" is more than a name for the foundation — it's a standard.

"To us, 'Live Like Aiden' means living life with joy, curiosity, kindness, and a love for others and the outdoors," she said. "We hope people carry that message forward by loving others well, appreciating the outdoors and living with purpose — always looking for ways to build something meaningful and positive in their lives and communities."

As the foundation continues to grow, the family hopes to expand both scholarship opportunities and safety education throughout Bulloch County and into surrounding communities.

"Hunter safety is where we began, but our long-term vision is to grow our programs to include other types of outdoor safety education, including boating and other outdoor activities," she said.

For the Key family, their work is not about "moving on," but about moving forward with purpose, ensuring Aiden's life continues to matter in real, tangible ways.

"While nothing can replace Aiden, we hope his life continues to make a difference by helping other young people pursue their dreams and by encouraging families to enjoy the outdoors safely," Jennifer said. "If even one life is protected or one student is helped because of Aiden's legacy, then his spirit continues to live on in a meaningful way."