Leefield-area house fire displaces family

A southeast Bulloch County family is receiving comfort and aid today after a fire raged through the attic of their home early Sunday morning, leaving the residence unlivable. Fire Prevention Chief Joe Carter with the Bulloch County Fire Department said Engine 7 from the Brooklet Fire Station arrived on the scene of the home on Bennett Grooms Road at 1:06 a.m., 11 minutes after a 911 call was received about a fire inside the home.