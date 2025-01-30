By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Leadership Southeast Georgia announces its class for 2025
Dr. Annalee Ashley
Bulloch County's Dr. Annalee Ashley, left, and Rachel Barnwell were chosen as part of the Leadership Southeast Georgia Class of 2025, which consists of a diverse group of leaders representing the 10 coastal counties of the region.
The Leadership Southeast Georgia Class of 2025, which consists of a diverse group of leaders representing the 10 coastal counties of the region, will include two Bulloch County-focused members. According to a release from Leadership Southeast Georgia, the class includes professionals from private business, government, education, law, real estate, the military, infrastructure, banking and other sectors.
