Launching a childcare business

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning will hold a free seminar this evening to help people learn about opening a child care center.

According to a release from Ogeechee Technical College, the event is set for 5-7 p.m. Monday in the Jack Hill Building Oak Room on the OTC campus. It is free and open to the public.

"As the population of Bulloch County and its surrounding area continue to expand, the demand for childcare is on the rise," the release stated. "Discover valuable insights ( at the Monday event) from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, and other seasoned childcare professionals as they share essential resources and strategies for successfully launching a licensed childcare facility or in-home learning center."

Session Topics:

How to open a childcare business;

How to run a childcare program from your home;

How to expand your current childcare business;

Education and job opportunities in Early Childcare and Education;

Learn about financial resources.

Click here to register.

The event is also sponsored by Ogeechee Technical College, the Small Business Assistance Corporation, Bulloch County Schools, the Statesboro Chamber of Commerce, Kids World, the Small Business Development Center of the University of Georgia and Child Care Resource and referral.