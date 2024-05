Langston Chapel Middle School is putting on a musical adaptation of the movie “Mean Girls.”

The show features a different cast every night with students acting as well as running lights and sound.

Gretchen, portrayed by Camille Wiggins, center right, and her fellow 'Plastics' Karen (Gracie Perkins), right, and Regina (Susanna Newton) show Cady (Rayauna Hall), left, their Burn Book as she tries to find her social clique. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



After performing shows last Wednesday and Thursday, four more shows are set for 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Janis, portrayed by Ava Lane Warnock, top left, makes a stand during a scene from 'Mean Girls.' - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for students, and free for children 5-under. The doors open at 6 p.m. and concessions are available.