'Ladies Night Out' at the Georgia Southern University Shooting Sports Education Center

Dr. Maggie Blackwood and her mother Pam Blackwood, who was visiting from West Virginia, came out to the Georgia Southern University Shooting Sports Education Center Friday evening to take part in the Center's "Ladies Night Out."

Instructor Robbie Evans with the Center, helped Dr. Blackwood, who is a local pediatrician, and her mother begin learning how to shoot a handgun. Evans is a regular instructor at the Shooting Center and also teaches Firearms 101 and 201 courses for the university.

The Blackwood's then went to the shooting range for some target practice with guidance from Evans.

The Center is open to the public. For more information about the Center and becoming a member, go to: https://ww2.georgiasouthern.edu/recreation/ssec/member/

Pam Blackwood, center, and Dr. Maggie Blackwood share a laugh with instructor Robbie Evans while checking in. - photo by Jason Martin



Instructor Robbie Evans observes the technique of Dr. Maggie Blackwood on the range. - photo by Jason Martin



Prior to going out to the range, the Shooting Center's Robbie Evans demonstrates a proper stance while target shooting. - photo by Jason Martin

