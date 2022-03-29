Kiwanis gearing up for annual rodeo

The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro is bringing excitement to town for the 11th time this spring, with new acts, more broncs and bulls, and plenty of family entertainment at the annual Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo, set for April 22–23.

“From a strong foundation after 10 years of hosting the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo, we have new leadership bringing in new ideas,” said Kiwanis President John Banter. “This year looks to be the best rodeo yet as we return to the Bulloch Ag Arena.”

The rodeo will be held at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex for the second year in a row.

“The Ag Complex proved to be invaluable last year during Saturday night’s rodeo and the torrential downpour we experienced,” said first-year rodeo chair Ashlee Corbin. “Despite the wet walk from the parking lot to the arena, our spectators remained dry and comfortable and enjoyed a great event.”

Ticket sales will be online at www.statesborokiwanisrodeo.com, and limited tickets will be sold in person at McKeithen’s Hardware off Fair Road. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children ages 4–13. Children 3 and younger are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The rodeo is a fundraiser hosted by the Kiwanis Club, with all profits donated back into the Statesboro community and surrounding area, Corbin said. Along with the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in October, the rodeo is one of two main fundraisers hosted by Statesboro Kiwanis.

The 2021 Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo was a record year for the Kiwanians, due in part to the cancellation of the 2020 rodeo.

“We think that people came out to get out of the house, but also because of the quality rodeo that we’ve continued to bring to Statesboro year after year,” Corbin said.

Among the many sponsors for the rodeo are TC Outdoors, Vyve Broadband and JC Lewis Ford Lincoln of Statesboro.

“The Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo is an event geared toward entertaining the community and offering people a chance to see something that isn’t offered frequently in our area,” Corbin said. “Danny Hedrick and his team put on a great show, and the club loves showing Miss Rodeo USA around our beautiful town.”

The rodeo brings championship professional competition, with riders from all over the world competing in bull riding, bronc riding, calf roping, barrel racing and more. The family-oriented rodeo will also include some fun kids’ events, Miss Rodeo USA 2022 Jessie Lynn Nichols, and lots of exceptional bulls and bucking horses raised by Hedrick himself.

For more information on the rodeo, visit www.statesborokiwanisrodeo.com or follow the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro on Facebook.