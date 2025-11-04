Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful hosts 4th annual Recycle Fest

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful hosted its fourth annual Recycle Fest on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind City Hall on East Vine Street.

Daquan Costa of Sensible Recycling sorts electronics during Recycle Fest behind City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



The free event is designed to make it easy to recycle a variety of products and, at the same time, learn about ways to live more sustainably. Residents brought old electronics, glass, plastics, batteries, paper documents and more. Community partners who helped to safely and properly dispose of these household items included Sensible Recycling (electronics) and Greenrock Recycling (household glass, plastics and metal).

This year’s event also featured a Fix-It Fair, hosted by the Greener Boro Commission and Georgia Southern BIG, where skilled volunteers helped repair or repurpose broken items like bikes, lamps, jewelry and small appliances – encouraging innovation and reducing waste.