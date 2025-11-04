By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful hosts 4th annual Recycle Fest
110125_RECYCLE_FEST_01.jpg
Volunteer Macie Crosby of CORE Credit Union, center, helps Paula Parrish recycle newspapers during Recycle Fest, hosted by Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful behind City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful hosted its fourth annual Recycle Fest on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind City Hall on East Vine Street.

110125_RECYCLE_FEST_02.jpg
Daquan Costa of Sensible Recycling sorts electronics during Recycle Fest behind City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

The free event is designed to make it easy to recycle a variety of products and, at the same time, learn about ways to live more sustainably. Residents brought old electronics, glass, plastics, batteries, paper documents and more. Community partners who helped to safely and properly dispose of these household items included Sensible Recycling (electronics) and Greenrock Recycling (household glass, plastics and metal).

This year’s event also featured a Fix-It Fair, hosted by the Greener Boro Commission and Georgia Southern BIG, where skilled volunteers helped repair or repurpose broken items like bikes, lamps, jewelry and small appliances – encouraging innovation and reducing waste.

110125_RECYCLE_FEST_03.jpg
Andrew Michaud, left, helps Angie Russell find parts to fix her porcelain Christmas tree at the Fix-It Fair section of Recycle Fest hosted by Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful behind City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

