Justin Houston hopes to inspire Boro youth

NFL All-Pro Justin Houston has done plenty to give back to the Statesboro and Bulloch County community. Houston holds an annual free football youth clinic each summer, and has made speaking engagements at various schools throughout the years.

Friday, he joined his brother Courtnei, who is a physical education instructor at Langston Chapel Elementary School, and spoke to the Langston students as part of their Black History Month celebration.

Houston went to Mattie Lively and Julia P. Bryant elementary schools and to William James for middle school. He was a star linebacker for the Statesboro Blue Devils, helping lead them to the state AAAA title in 2005. Houston had a standout collegiate career at the University of Georgia, where he was named to the first team All-SEC and was also selected as an All-American. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011 where he played through 2018 and was named to the Pro Bowl four times.

“It is cool for me to come back and have a chance to share my story with kids from my home town,” Houston said. “They see me as someone that grew up in the same place they are in and made it. Hopefully the kids will use it for motivation to reach their dreams. I make sure to allow them to ask questions to make it a more personal experience.”

With most of his family members still here in Statesboro, Houston tries to make it home at least a few times every year. He currently lives in Atlanta with his wife and four children, three girls and one son.

Arguably the most successful professional athlete to come out of Statesboro, Houston has played 12 seasons in the NFL. In 2014, Houston led the NFL with 22 sacks, which was ½ sack away from the single-season record. He currently has 111.5 sacks, which is ranks 27th all-time.

Still going strong at 34 years of age Houston had 9.5 sacks and one interception last season with the Baltimore Ravens. Houston plans on playing this year but don’t count on him playing till he’s 45 like Tom Brady.

“I promise you that won’t be me,” Houston said with a chuckle. “I will be long done before then, but I am grateful that besides my knee injury I have been pretty healthy and have been able to enjoy a long career in the NFL.”

One of the things Houston talked with the students at Langston Chapel about was persevering through adversity. In 2016, Houston saw his season end after only five games with a knee injury that required surgery. He returned in 2017 playing in all 15 games for the Kansas City Chiefs and recording 9.5 sacks.

“Going through that injury and rehab built my faith,” said Houston. “It took me from believing in my skills to believing in God and a higher power. I got closer with God and really began praying a lot more.”

Playing at 34 is much different than playing at 24 and Houston has had to turn to his mind more than his brawn in order to keep performing at a high level.

“Mentally I have become more of a coach on the football field,” Houston said. “I don’t have to sit there and watch film for days because I know the plays so much, I could teach you the plays. Knowing the game at that level, it really slows things down and you see it in a different way, so you work smarter, not harder.”

Houston plans to attend training camp with the Ravens this summer and is hopeful he will have a chance at his elusive first Super Bowl victory.

“Anytime you make it to the playoffs and have the opportunity to go chase a Super Bowl, it's very fun,” Houston said. “I think every football player would like a Super Bowl. I would definitely take one of I get the opportunity, but if it is meant to be, it will be. I had a couple opportunities and have gotten close, but it hasn’t happened, but we will see.”



