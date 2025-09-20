Jubal Chorus set for performance at FBC Statesboro Sept. 25

The Jubal Chorus, which is composed of the Sons of Jubal, Jubalheirs, and Jubal Symphony Orchestra, will be in concert at the First Baptist Church Statesboro at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25. The free event will mark one of the few times this year the combined Jubal Chorus will be in concert.

It is the last concert before 220 members depart for a mission trip to Cuba. Partnering with the Global Missions Project, the Cuba mission trip is October 16-24.

“They will be proclaiming Christ through music, word, and deeds,” according to a release.

In addition to concerts, this will include supplying humanitarian aid, over-the-counter medications, eyeglasses and other work with the Cuban people.

Ron Carter, GBMB Worship and Music Catalyst said: “This mission trip embodies our Worship and Music Ministry’s ‘Feet of Service’ component.

“This mission effort is not only an opportunity to share the gospel through music but also to serve others in a tangible way. . . we not only bring the hope of Christ to the people of Cuba but also reaffirm our dedication to being His hands and feet in the world.”

Rich Cook, president of Jubal Ministries said about the Statesboro concert, “As with all of our concerts, there will be a special offering received to support Jubal Ministries in its global mission endeavors.”



