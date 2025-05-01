John Neville earns EGRMC's DAISY Award

John Neville, RN was honored recently with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Wilson has been a nurse at EGRMC in the Critical Care Unit and Intensive Care Unit for more than three years.

According to a release from the Medical Center, Neville has earned the admiration of his colleagues, patients,and nursing students alike for his "compassionate care, detailed patient education and uplifting spirit."

He received multiple nominations for this prestigious award, including heartfelt words from a patient’s family member and local university nursing students who work closely with him.

One nomination from a patient’s family member shared, “John has been a wonderful caregiver for my father while he was in CCU with congestive heart failure. He was incredibly kind and patient, taking the time to explain all the medications, test results, and procedures.

"He checked on him often and made sure my father and our entire family understood his care plan—even taking time to speak with my sisters over the phone. He made an awful experience more bearable and less scary. We truly appreciated his patience, kindness, and exceptional care.”

Neville’s passion for nursing also extends to mentoring future healthcare professionals.

A local nursing student who nominated him wrote, “John has such a positive energy. He is definitely a team player and always makes sure the nurses around him are doing okay. When I had to set up several lines today, he was right there to walk me through everything. That can be nerve-racking for a student nurse, but John’s support made all the difference. Every time I work with him, he takes time to speak with me and have a real conversation. I appreciate him so much!”

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at EGRMC, shared, “John embodies the true spirit of the DAISY Award. His compassion, dedication, and willingness to go the extra mile for both patients and colleagues make him an invaluable part of our EGRMC team. His ability to blend expert care with kindness and mentorship truly sets him apart, and we are honored to recognize him with this award.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

To learn more about the DAISY Award, or to nominate a nurse, visit www.eastgeorgiaregional.com/daisy-award-nominations.



