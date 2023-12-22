Jaycees open Career Clothes Closet at Statesboro YMCA

The Statesboro Jaycees are working towards strengthening the local workforce and assisting those searching for a job in the community thanks to their newly opened Career Clothes Closet located at the Statesboro YMCA. Through hard work and community support, the Clothes Closet held a ribbon cutting Dec. 5.

The project was born out of a social media post by Chris Gohagan, a partner at Taulbee, Rushing, Snipes, Marsh and Hodgin, LLC. Gohagan’s post, from 2021, referred to “the staggering number of people looking to enter or reenter the workforce in the post-Covid era,” and how “many of these candidates lack experience and some basic resources needed for employment.”

Those basic resources in many cases can be as simple as a job candidate not having the proper attire to wear for a job interview or knowing how to write up their resume. The Statesboro Jaycees saw the post and decided to step in. Gohagan said he was involved throughout the process and the law firm of Taulbee, Rushing, Snipes, Marsh and Hodgin is the presenting sponsor for the Career Clothes Closet.

“He (Gohagan) knew board members and pitched the idea to them before the Jaycees became involved,” said Matt LaTulip, co-chair of the project. “The Career Clothes Closet is a resource for members in our community to feel and look their best when applying and interviewing for a new job.”

Simply put, the Career Clothes Closet is a place that members of the community who are interviewing for, or starting new jobs, but lack the financial resources and/or clothing to dress appropriately for their interviews, may utilize the Closet to have access to professional attire. Currently, the Closet has apparel and shoes, along with some accessories such as bags, belts and ties for both men and women.

Hugh Mays removes carpet as part of the renovations for the Career Clothes Closet.



While securing the location was not an issue, the condition of the location was. The YMCA is located in the former Sallie Zetterower Elementary School and unused areas of the YMCA have not had the extensive remodeling that other areas have undergone. With help from community sponsors, and member labor volunteer hours, the Jaycees transformed the space into the Clothes Closet.

“Renovations began March 2022 with removing industrial carpet secured with copious amounts of industrial glue,” LaTulip said. “It took a village and some ingenuity, but finally came up. All demo work was conducted by Jaycee members.”

After the demolition of the existing floor, construction began and a labor donation from community sponsor CMC Construction kickstarted the building of dressing rooms, with the finishing touches added by club members.

“From varying free time on the weekends, I installed the flooring and had Hugh Mays assisting with painting and trim work. Various other club members help assist in bringing the project full circle,” LaTulip said.

Club members worked together to obtain funding and donations from local businesses and other organizations, as well as asking friends and family members to donate new and gently used clothing. After being dry cleaned, the clothes will be organized in the Closet in the YMCA facility.

Access to the Closet, as well as donations to the closet, will be monitored closely by both the Y and the Statesboro Jaycees. This is to ensure donated clothing is appropriate.

The Jaycees are planning to hold clothing Drives on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon and on Jan. 7 noon until 3 p.m.

LaTulip said, “We want to (increase) the quality and also quantity of clothes donated.”

Once the clothing drive is completed and inventory is more readily available, the Statesboro Jaycees will place a form on their website so community members may apply to access the Clothes Closet. The online forms will be in addition to physical applications collected at the main lobby desk of the YMCA. Staff members at the Y will schedule appointments for applicants to come by, pick out clothing and try it on.

Clothing isn’t the only career assistance that the Statesboro Jaycees want to offer our community. Club officials say they intend to start hosting routine workshops on a variety of topics such as: “resume building, interview training and basic clothing instructions like tying a tie.” The future workshops will be announced via the Statesboro Jaycees social media.

LaTulip said the Career Clothes Closet would not have been possible without the support of the community and the generosity of its sponsors. They include: Taulbee, Rushing, Snipes, Marsh and Hodgin, LLC; Lowes of Statesboro; Georgia Jaycees; Action Signs; Synovus Bank (Market District); Nesmith Construction; McKeithen’s True Value; and Plank & Tile.



