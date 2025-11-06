Hyundai opens massive Mobility Training Center

Gov. Brian Kemp and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America President and CEO Tony Heo joined state and local leaders Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia.

The 89,000-square-foot facility, located adjacent to the Metaplant in Bryan County, is designed to train the next generation of electric vehicle manufacturing professionals.

The Mobility Training Center is the first training center in the state geared toward EVs and sets the standard for workforce development. Also, since the Metaplant announced that it will produce hybrid vehicles, as well, the Training Center is designed to accommodate training for hybrids in the future.

"With record-breaking economic development statewide, our focus has never wavered from bringing quality jobs to hardworking Georgians and connecting them to the skills needed for success," said Gov. Brian Kemp. "The Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia will give thousands of people over the years the knowledge they need to benefit from this generational project.”

Hyundai’s project in Georgia will create approximately 8,500 jobs by 2031. At full capacity, the new facility will train up to 824 individuals at a time, providing customized, immersive education tailored to Hyundai’s advanced EV manufacturing processes. Operated by Georgia Quick Start, the state’s workforce development program and part of the Technical College System of Georgia, the center will prepare employees for roles at the Metaplant and affiliate companies.

"The Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia represents our commitment to investing in people as we continue to create high-paying American jobs,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “As we expand production at (the Metaplant), one of the most advanced facilities in the world, we need a workforce equipped with the skills to build next-generation vehicles with next-generation production processes.”









Quick Start training

Quick Start training professionals worked with the Metaplant to design and build infrastructure that closely mirrors the processes trainees will encounter at the Metaplant, which include:

• STEP Line (Safe Transition for Efficient Production): An introductory line where trainees build timing, awareness, and coordination skills in a controlled, digital environment.

• IMPACT Line (Immersive Manufacturing Process and Conveyor Training): A full-length, moving production line with 53 integrated assembly activities and a built-in quality check system replicating real-world EV production.

• High Voltage Battery and Safety Lab: Specialized space for hands-on learning with the high-voltage systems critical to EV and hybrid vehicle performance.

• VR Experience Lab: A simulated environment for safety and hazard identification.

Automation & Mechatronics Lab: Focused on programmable logic controllers (PLCs), sensors, motion systems, and industrial automation.

“Our subject matter experts partnered directly with HMGMA to learn the skills its Meta Pros will need when they hit the production floor,” said Quick Start Deputy Commissioner Scott McMurray. “Our team has simulated those processes in a safe, hands-on training environment.”

Additional facilities include a 5,764-square-foot multipurpose “Momentum Room,” six flexible classrooms, a robotics lab, welding lab, paint lab and a robotic dog that supports advanced automation training.

“Today’s grand opening of the Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia marks a proud milestone for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the state of Georgia, the Technical College System and Georgia Quick Start,” Heo said. “This training center gives us confidence that we’ll have the trained talent needed to shape the future of mobility and American manufacturing – right here in Southeast Georgia.”