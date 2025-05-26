Hometown Heroes - 2025

All photos and text in 2025 Hometown Heroes were submitted by readers of the Statesboro Herald and edited by our staff for brevity and clarity.

Photos were resized and cropped for format purposes.

The Hometown Heroes special section was published in the May 22, 2025 print edition of the Statesboro Herald.

The Herald will post the Heroes submitted for this year in groups of four.





Cole Carter

Cole is the definition of a Hometown Hero in Stilson! As the School Resource Officer at Stilson Elementary, he goes above and beyond to make positive, lasting relationships with his students and parents. I am so thankful for the impact he has on our students, families, and community!





Shalli Lewis

Shalli Lewis



Shalli pours her heart into all of the families at Word of Mouth. She is an advocate for the children, a supporter for the parents and an inspiration for her staff. She has hosted countless community events to bring awareness and acceptance for special needs families in the area. She has been a ray of sunshine to us!





Kelly McAffee

Kelly McAffee



Shalli pours her heart into all of the families at Word of Mouth. She is an advocate for the children, a supporter for the parents and an inspiration for her staff. She has hosted countless community events to bring awareness and acceptance for special needs families in the area. She has been a ray of sunshine to us!





Dakota Penn

Dakota Penn



Dakota Penn is a firefighter here in Bulloch County, Dakota’s passion and dedication shows when he rushes toward danger when others flee. His courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property define the very best smalltown hero.