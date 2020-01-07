Holiday Inn Express Job Fair set for Wednesday

Set to open in the near future, the Holiday Inn Express Statesboro at 427 South Main St., will hold a job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held inside the Uncle Shug's on Main special event restaurant.

The Holiday Inn Express Statesboro hotel recently named Ted L. Hasbrouck the general manager of its 91-room hotel and Meagan Johnson Lee its director of sales.

The hotel, which is one of 2,618 Holiday Inn Express hotel locations around the globe, is owned and managed by Blue Mile Hospitality, LLC., under a license agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group. The Holiday Inn Express brand is part of IHG’s family of brands in nearly 100 countries and territories.