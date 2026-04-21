'Hogs for Dogs' show Saturday at Statesboro Dog Park

If you think your dog is the cutest or has the best trick or is just an all-around "good boy," then bring your pet or pets out Saturday for the inaugural "Hogs for Dogs" show.

Sponsored by the Redeemed Riders Motorcycle Club, the event is set for 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Statesboro Dog Park, which is located behind the Statesboro Regional Library next to the Willie McTell Trail. Working with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, Hogs for Dogs allows local folks to show off their best friends in a fun atmosphere that raises funds to support evangelical efforts.

The dog show will feature categories including Snazziest Outfit, Cutest Dog, Ugliest Dog, Looks Most Like Owner, Does the Best Trick, Golden Oldie (8+ years old) and Prettiest Pup Under 1, along with Best of Show and People's Choice. For an entry fee of $20 per pet, folks can join the fun and showcase their beloved dogs. Prizes, treats, trophies and ribbons await the winners.

If you don't have a pet to share, bring a chair and cheer on your favorite. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be available.

All funds raised will contribute to "Run for the Son," a fundraising effort by the Christian Motorcyclists Association that aids charitable and outreach programs, both locally and globally.