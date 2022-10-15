Historical Society dedicates ‘River People’ murals on Ag Night Out





Leaders of the Bulloch County Historical Society appeared near the stage on East Main Street at the start of the First Friday Ag Night Out on Oct. 7 for a public dedication of the society’s latest completed mural project, “River People.”



This anthropologically-themed artwork isn’t a single painting, but rather a set of five paintings, all on the west-facing wall of the Averitt Center for the Arts facility at 41 West Main St., which houses the Whitaker Black Box Theater and the Rosengart Gallery. The murals can be seen from the West Main-College Street intersection.

They depict different activities from the lives of Native Americans who inhabited the area, settling near the Ogeechee River and other streams, in prehistoric times.

The Historical Society commissioned professional mural artists David Boatwright and Michael Kuffel, both from Charleston, South Carolina, to paint the murals at the end of December 2021 and concluding in January 2022. Nearly two years earlier, Boatwright and Kuffel had realized the society’s previous large, single-panel mural, “The Fabulous Fifty of 1906,” facing the drive-thru side of Statesboro City Hall on East Main Street.

To complete this year’s project, the Bulloch County Historical Society had a plaque made by the company International Bronze affixed to the West Main wall, with text giving information on the Archaic Period people of the area.

Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, the Historical Society’s executive director, commented that holding the dedication ceremony on Ag Night Out, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority’s annual salute to area agriculture, was fitting.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate time,” she said. “The river people were the first stewards of our land here in Bulloch County.”

She then read aloud the text of the plaque, beginning with the artists’ names and concluding with the notation that it, like many other BCHS projects, was funded by the Jack N. and Addie D. Averitt Foundation. This one cost about $30,000.

