Hickman to take oath as Senator Friday morning

Billy Hickman, recently elected to be the new state senator from District 4, is scheduled to be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Bulloch County Annex, 113 N. Main St., Statesboro.

Justice Michael Boggs of the Supreme Court of Georgia will conduct the ceremony, and a reception will follow.

Hickman succeeds the late Sen. Jack Hill, who passed away unexpectedly last spring after representing the district in the Georgia Senate for almost 30 years. By being sworn in now, Hickman can begin working with other state lawmakers during the final months of Hill’s unexpired term before starting a new two-year term when the session convenes in January.