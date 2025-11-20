Hannah Bugos earns Restorative Art award

Alumna Hannah Bugos of the Funeral Service Education program at Ogeechee Technical College earned first place in the Inaugural Restorative Art Technical Showcase held at the National Funeral Directors Association Annual Conference in Chicago, Oct. 26-29).

“Winning the Restorative Art competition in Chicago is more than a personal victory for Hannah, it's a tribute to the dedication, precision and compassion that defines the art of funeral service,” said OTC Instructor, Michele Rupar-Smith. “Her achievement honors both the science and the soul of our profession.”

The showcase highlights an important aspect of funeral profession work: Restoring dignity and peace for grieving families. Each of the eight competitors were given a model with varying degrees of trauma and given a two-hour window to restore the appearance to a natural state, while cameras captured the process and judges observed closely.

Bugos recognized Ogeechee Tech for the education and training that supported her success.

“It was exciting to win and get the opportunity to travel to Chicago and apply the skills I learned in my Restorative Art class at OTC,” she said. “Mrs. Rupar always reminded me that Restorative Art was a small but important part of funeral service education, and that I still had much more to learn and build upon. Even then, it was extremely exciting to be recognized for this part of the art of funeral service.”

During the contest, a professional video crew captured the competition for a behind-the-scenes documentary. Bugos’s grand prize package included a trophy, Restorative Art Technical Showcase Champion’s lab coat, $500 in gift cards, a post-mortem restorative cosmetics kit, and free registrations for upcoming expos and trainings.

To learn more about the Ogeechee Technical College Funeral Service Education program visit, www.ogeecheetech.edu/FSRV.



