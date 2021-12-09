Guido Gardens’ ‘Nights of Lights’ opens Friday

An idea inspired during a trip to Nashville three decades ago has turned into one of the most visited Christmas lights display in the state.

The annual “Nights of Lights” Christmas celebration at Guido Gardens in Metter will be open to the public from 6-9 p.m. beginning Friday through Dec. 26. And as a bonus this year, Santa Claus himself will be part of the Nights of Lights from Dec. 17-22. Folks are invited to meet Santa and take photos with St. Nick.

Back in 1990, the late Dr. Michael Guido, founder of the “Seeds from the Sower” ministry, and his friend Ellis Wood were moved to create a holiday attraction that reflected the true meaning of Christmas, Larry Guido, Dr. Guido’s brother and president of Guido Ministries, told the Herald.

Wood and Dr. Guido wanted to imitate the display in Nashville, but with an emphasis on “the true meaning of the holiday, the birth of Jesus,” Guido said.

In 1991, a small “array of lights were woven in the bushes along with several displays for the very first time” at Guido Gardens in Metter, he said.

Since the humble beginning, many new displays and millions of bright lights have been added, attracting many thousands of visitors to Guido Gardens each year. Individuals and families come from as far away as Texas and Pennsylvania, Florida and Virginia to make their annual pilgrimage to Metter to enjoy the Nights of Lights.

There are a variety of attractions including lighted Biblical and patriotic displays such as a large American flag, the Liberty Bell, the Statue of Liberty and four toy soldiers. Children will be delighted with "whimsical figures, like bears, trying to climb trees, hummingbirds hovering over blooming flowers, and a multicolored peacock proudly looking at the guest,” Guido said.

While there are traditional Christmas symbols, the focus is on the Christian celebration of Jesus’ birth. Biblical displays include the Ten Commandments and two Noah's Arks — “one with the animals actually climbing a ramp into the wooden ark, and one made of wire and lights with the animals walking on board,” Guido said.

“Children also enjoy waving at ‘Jonah in the Whale.’ Many of them actually try to get in the whale and sit next to Jonah while parents take pictures of them as if joining Jonah on his most unusual journey.”

One of the most reverent displays is a life-size nativity scene with animated figures.

In the chapel, people can view scenes from the famous "Seeds from the Sower" on a large-screen TV. When he was alive, Dr. Michael Guido sat in the chapel, praying with people.

Upon leaving the Gardens, people will see the "Empty Tomb,” which is next to three crosses representing the crucifixion of Jesus. One cross is covered with white lights, another with red lights and another left dark, Guido said.

“The cross with red lights represents the blood of Jesus that was shed for our sins, the cross with the white lights represents the thief who came to believe in Jesus, and the cross without lights represents the thief who died without knowing the Lord as his savior.”

Guido Gardens is located at 600 North Lewis St. in Metter. There is no admission charge and there is plenty of free parking every night. Call (912) 685-2222 for more information.