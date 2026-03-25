GS logistics team makes top 4 at Colorado event

Ten top undergraduate students majoring in supply chain management at Georgia Southern University recently traveled to Fort Collins, CO, to participate in the longest running supply chain student case competition. Georgia Southern’s final four team, shown below, was comprised of, left to right, Shaylee Graves, Angelica Johnson, Tyler Coffman, Tom Parker and Caroline Ryan.

The 2026 field of 19 teams from 18 different colleges and universities across the U.S. analyzed and presented recommendations for a fast-fashion retailer’s inbound freight transportation needs.

The case, developed with FreightWaves data and insights, required students to develop a transportation budget that also met delivery speed and risk mitigation requirements for thousands of loads throughout the coming year. Teams decided the mix of truckload and rail modalities as well as a truckload contract versus spot rate alternatives for 36 major freight lanes connected to major import gateways of Southern California and Savannah.

Students representing Georgia Southern and the Department of Logistics and SCM in the Parker College of Business won their bracket and reached the final four of the event. The team performed well in the final round against Colorado State, Bowling Green and Western Michigan, with Colorado State eventually claiming the top spot.



