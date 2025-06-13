By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GS Business Innovation Group holding open house June 18
Free event begins with breakfast at 8 a.m.
Fab Lab Event

The Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group is holding an open house Wednesday, June 18 from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Fab Lab, next to City Hall, at 58 East Main St.

The Business Innovation Group, known as BIG, is starting a Bulloch Business Referral Group to build what the group describes as a “dynamic referral network.”

The public is invited to enjoy a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. Following at 8:30 a.m. there will be a presentation of the benefits of the Business Referral Group and how the Fabrication Lab can help businesses and professionals.

At 9:30 a.m., tours of the Fab Lab will be offered.

The event is free. For more information, contact Linda Mullen at (912) 536-3597 or Jessica Neeley at (912) 631-2331.

