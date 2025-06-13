GS Business Innovation Group holding open house June 18

The Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group is holding an open house Wednesday, June 18 from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Fab Lab, next to City Hall, at 58 East Main St.

The Business Innovation Group, known as BIG, is starting a Bulloch Business Referral Group to build what the group describes as a “dynamic referral network.”

The public is invited to enjoy a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. Following at 8:30 a.m. there will be a presentation of the benefits of the Business Referral Group and how the Fabrication Lab can help businesses and professionals.

At 9:30 a.m., tours of the Fab Lab will be offered.

The event is free. For more information, contact Linda Mullen at (912) 536-3597 or Jessica Neeley at (912) 631-2331.