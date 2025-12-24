Georgia Southern’s Care Station project launches in downtown Statesboro with a goal of improving access to health products, testing

Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics has launched the “Care Station Project” to address barriers to accessing over-the-counter health products.

According to a release from Georgia Southern, Care Stations are standalone kiosks open 24/7 that allow users to purchase a range of over-the-counter health products. Items can be paid for using a digital wallet on a mobile phone; cash is not accepted.

The first Care Station is located in the alleyway behind Georgia Southern’s City Campus on East Mani St., in Statesboro.

The project team, led by Jennifer Drey, the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics community outreach coordinator, and Jill Johns, project manager, prioritized the specific needs of the local population when developing the idea.

“By understanding the unique needs of the community, we can offer customized health products and tests in easily accessible locations,” Drey said.

Because many of the products are personal in nature, the team designed the kiosks to provide users with privacy.

“These kiosks are easy to use, safe and completely confidential,” Johns said. “Whether someone is purchasing pain relievers or sexually transmitted infection tests, their privacy is protected.”

To help ensure the Care Stations meet community needs, the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics is requesting Statesboro and Bulloch County residents share anonymous feedback through an online form at bit.ly/CareStation_Statesboro.

To expand access, a second Care Station will open soon in Vidalia.

Drey said the project serves as a pilot initiative, with the long-term goal of replication statewide.

“Rural communities often experience difficulty accessing essential health care supplies and testing compared to their metropolitan counterparts,” she said. “We hope our pilot machines serve as a model for expansion of the program to other rural communities across Georgia.”

The Care Station project builds on the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics recently completed Community Health Resource Project, which identified key health disparities across rural counties and strengthened partnerships with local stakeholders.

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Jan. 5, 2026.

The Institute uses an integrated One Health approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems, according to the release.

Products and tests currently available at the Statesboro Care Station:

General Health

Allergy medication

Bandages

Condoms

Eyeglass repair kit

Hand sanitizer wipes

Hygiene kit

Pain Relief and Wound Care

Ibuprofen

Urinary pain relief tablets

Rinse-free bath wipes

Wound care kit

Children’s Health and Wellness

Children’s Tylenol

Diaper changing kit

Menstrual Products

Pads

Tampons

Diabetes Care

Glucose tablets

Testing

Test My Drink sheets

Pregnancy tests

HIV and syphilis tests

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV and syphilis tests