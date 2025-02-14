Georgia Southern to test emergency communication system at 4 p.m. today - Feb. 14

Georgia Southern University is scheduled to test all components of the EAGLE ALERT system today – Feb. 14 – at approximately 4 p.m., according to a release from the university Friday morning.

"Please note that this is only a test of the system and is not an indication that an emergency has taken place on one of the university’s campuses," the release stated.

The EAGLE ALERT system is an emergency communication system designed to play a key role in keeping Georgia Southern’s students, faculty, staff and visitors safe during emergency situations.

Friday, test emergency alert notifications will be activated on each of the university’s campuses in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville.

During this test, a message will go out as an EAGLE ALERT. This will include email, phone and text message notifications. A test emergency announcement will appear on the university homepage, the University Alert Center (GeorgiaSouthern.edu/alert), digital signage and the university’s social media accounts.

Also, Georgia Southern will test the emergency hotline phone number – (912) 681-5588. In addition, desktop notifications will appear on all University computers.