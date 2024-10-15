By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia Southern signs starter agreement to work with Kyungil University in South Korea
Kyungil has close ties with Ajin Industrial, whose Bulloch County plant supplies parts for Hyundai
Marrero Hyun-Jae Signing
Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero, left, and Kyungil University President Hyun-Tae Chung exchange smiles upon signing the memorandum of understanding between their respective universities Monday afternoon, Oct. 14. Kyungil University, in Gyeongsan, South Korea, is closely associated with Ajin Industrial Co., whose Ajin Georgia automotive parts plant is located south of Statesboro. (AL HACKLE/staff)
The presidents of Georgia Southern University and Kyungil University, which is in Gyeongsan, South Korea, signed a memorandum of understanding Monday promising to work toward specific cooperation. Kyungil University is closely associated with Ajin Industrial Co., whose Ajin Georgia automotive parts factory is located south of Statesboro.
