The presidents of Georgia Southern University and Kyungil University, which is in Gyeongsan, South Korea, signed a memorandum of understanding Monday promising to work toward specific cooperation. Kyungil University is closely associated with Ajin Industrial Co., whose Ajin Georgia automotive parts factory is located south of Statesboro.
Georgia Southern signs starter agreement to work with Kyungil University in South Korea
Kyungil has close ties with Ajin Industrial, whose Bulloch County plant supplies parts for Hyundai
