Georgia Southern selects new dean for Parker College of Business

Georgia Southern University announced Wednesday that Nivine Richie, Ph.D., CFA, was selected as the new dean of the Parker College of Business.

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, Richie will join Georgia Southern from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, where she served as associate dean of Graduate, International and Executive Programs in the Cameron School of Business. She brings more than 15 years of higher education experience and community engagement to Georgia Southern.

“I am honored to join Georgia Southern University and the Parker College of Business,” Richie said. “The college has an outstanding reputation for excellence and innovation. I look forward to working with faculty, staff and students to advance its mission and build meaningful connections between business education and the communities we serve.”

At UNC-Wilmington, Richie oversaw eight graduate business programs and one interdisciplinary joint program serving nearly 1,000 students. Under her leadership, the college launched multiple dual-degree and 4+1 combined bachelor’s-to-master’s programs – including in Finance & Investment Management, Business Analytics, Supply Chain Management, and Accountancy –enabling students to complete both degrees in just five years.

“Dr. Richie’s record of academic innovation, program development, fiscal management, global education and dedication to student and faculty success makes her the ideal leader for the Parker College of Business,” said Avinandan Mukherjee, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “Her background in finance, leadership in AACSB-accredited programs and commitment to public-impact scholarship align perfectly with Georgia Southern’s mission to prepare students to think, lead, teach and serve.”

According to the release, Richie helped secure the STEM designation for all business graduate programs, including the MBA, and played a central role in developing the Swain Center for Executive Education & Economic Development and advancing corporate and global partnerships.

Her prior leadership as chair of the Department of Economics and Finance at UNC Wilmington was marked by the creation of an industry advisory board, expansion of academic advising initiatives and launch of the M.S. in Finance and Investment Management, a program recognized by the CFA Institute for its curriculum excellence.

Richie’s research explores corporate finance, financial markets and ethics in business, with work published in well-known journals such as the “Quarterly Journal of Finance and Accounting,” “Financial Review and Research in International Business and Finance.” Her recent scholarship examines the effects of corruption on financial institutions and customer satisfaction in vertically integrated firms.

A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Richie began her career in the private sector as a vice president and trader in mortgage-backed securities before transitioning to academia.

She earned her Ph.D. in Finance from Florida Atlantic University and a B.S. in Finance from The Pennsylvania State University. She holds leadership certifications from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education and the University of North Carolina’s BRIDGES Academic Leadership program.

Beyond campus, Richie has been an active contributor to her community and profession, serving on the Board of Trustees for North Capital Mutual Fund, the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County, and the CFA Institute’s Board of Governors Nominating Committee.



