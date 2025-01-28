Georgia Southern researchers break new ground in predicting earthquakes

Georgia Southern University researcher Cemil Yavas knows firsthand the devastation that earthquakes can bring to communities. “My interest in earthquake prediction research stems from a deeply personal experience,” Yavas said. “I was in Istanbul during the devastating Aug. 17, 1999, earthquake – a disaster that claimed nearly 18,000 lives and left hundreds of thousands homeless. Among those affected were some of my closest friends. The chaos that followed – limited resources, strained rescue efforts, and the haunting sound of people trapped beneath rubble – left a lasting impression on me.”