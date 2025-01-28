By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia Southern researchers break new ground in predicting earthquakes
earthquake predictions - GS
From left, Cemil Yavas, Christopher Kadlec, Ph.D., Yiming Ji, Ph.D., and Lei Chen, Ph.D., researchers in the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering, have discovered ways to predict the highest magnitude of potential earthquakes in Los Angeles from as long as a month out with 97.97% accuracy. (Photo courtesy Georgia Southern University)
Georgia Southern University researcher Cemil Yavas knows firsthand the devastation that earthquakes can bring to communities. “My interest in earthquake prediction research stems from a deeply personal experience,” Yavas said. “I was in Istanbul during the devastating Aug. 17, 1999, earthquake – a disaster that claimed nearly 18,000 lives and left hundreds of thousands homeless. Among those affected were some of my closest friends. The chaos that followed – limited resources, strained rescue efforts, and the haunting sound of people trapped beneath rubble – left a lasting impression on me.”
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter