Georgia Southern honors long-time supporter Michael Sanders

Georgia Southern University will name the home team tunnel at the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center now under construction as the “Mike Sanders Tunnel” in memory of the late Michael Sanders.

The university made the announcement Thursday that they would honor Sanders, who passed away in December, as a “distinguished alumnus and devoted supporter of the university.”

The convocation center is scheduled to open later this year. It is located at the corner of Lanier Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway (the Bypass.)

“Mike epitomized the spirit of Eagle Nation, not just through his enthusiasm for our university and devotion to Georgia Southern athletics but, more significantly, through his personal mentorship of our students,” said Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero. “His financial generosity was substantial, but the legacy he truly forged lies in the invaluable time he invested in nurturing our young minds —investments that will continue to flourish.”

Sanders graduated from Georgia Southern with a degree in marketing in 1981 and remained deeply connected to his alma mater throughout his life.

“His impact on the university was profound, as evidenced by his pivotal role as co-chair of the comprehensive campaign, Together We Soar,” read an email from Georgia Southern. “His contributions, spanning both time and resources, were instrumental in helping to shape the growth and development of Georgia Southern.”

Sanders served as a member and chair of various boards and his role as chair of the Georgia Southern Foundation Board of Trustees for the past three years was marked by advancements in the university’s position as a leading institution in south Georgia.

He helped form the Atlanta chapter of the Southern Boosters and spearheaded several large-scale fundraising projects. Sanders and his family endowed a scholarship for students in the Honors Program, reflecting his commitment to providing educational opportunities for future generations.

In 2015, his contributions to the university were recognized when he was honored with the Alumnus of the Year Award. As a student, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta and Pi Sigma Epsilon.

Georgia Southern University administrators are shown with the family of Mike Sanders. - photo by Special to the Herald



Beyond Georgia Southern, Sanders served as a financial advisor for more than 25 years with Morgan Stanley, originally Dean Witter. He followed that with 15 years as senior vice president for wealth management with UBS Financial Services.

Sanders said he viewed his clients not merely as customers but as friends, a philosophy that earned him deep respect and trust in the industry.

An avid sports fan, Sanders attended the Masters at Augusta National for decades, and his enthusiasm extended from coaching his son Robbie’s baseball teams to serving as the football stadium announcer at two high schools.

However, his heart belonged to Georgia Southern football. For years, his tailgate at home games was a focal point for fans and friends, embodying his spirit and love for the game.

“This fall, we eagerly anticipate the inauguration of the magnificent Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center,” Marrero said. “This versatile venue will be able to host commencement ceremonies, speakers, concerts, job fairs, and numerous other university and community gatherings. It will also proudly serve as the new battleground for our Georgia Southern Eagles NCAA basketball games – a sport that Mike passionately adored.”

In the release, the university stated: “The naming of the Mike Sanders Tunnel serves as a lasting tribute to a remarkable individual whose impact will continue to inspire the Georgia Southern community to run toward opportunity for years to come.”