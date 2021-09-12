By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia Southern Eagles back on the gridiron
Paulson Stadium crowd welcomes back football
t
Freedom takes flight to officially signal the start of the 2021 football season with a 30-25 victory over Gardner-Webb at Paulson Stadium. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

    With fans filling the stands at Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern University's Eagles hit the gridiron against Gardner-Webb last Saturday night, putting a winning tally on the scoreboard in the season opener.

The Eagles took a 30-25 win over Gardner-Webb after leading 20-6 at the half. GW answered back and cut the lead to 23-18, but the Eagles held on for the win.

hh
The Georgia Southern Eagles come charging out of the locker room tunnel to make their 2021 debut against Garner-Webb at Paulson Stadium on Sept. 3. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Eagles have won 28 straight home games against nonconference opponents dating back to a Nov. 18, 2006 overtime loss to Central Arkansas that ended the season. Georgia Southern boasts a 125-16 all-time record at Paulson Stadium in non-conference contests.

GSU is next at home against Louisiana on Sept. 25.

h
Georgia Southern fans dance during a time out. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter