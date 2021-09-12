Georgia Southern Eagles back on the gridiron

With fans filling the stands at Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern University's Eagles hit the gridiron against Gardner-Webb last Saturday night, putting a winning tally on the scoreboard in the season opener.

The Eagles took a 30-25 win over Gardner-Webb after leading 20-6 at the half. GW answered back and cut the lead to 23-18, but the Eagles held on for the win. The Georgia Southern Eagles come charging out of the locker room tunnel to make their 2021 debut against Garner-Webb at Paulson Stadium on Sept. 3. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Eagles have won 28 straight home games against nonconference opponents dating back to a Nov. 18, 2006 overtime loss to Central Arkansas that ended the season. Georgia Southern boasts a 125-16 all-time record at Paulson Stadium in non-conference contests.

GSU is next at home against Louisiana on Sept. 25.