Georgia Southern to celebrate legacy of Martin Luther King

Georgia Southern University will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with events including a keynote speaker, an educational trip to Atlanta and participation in both the Savannah and Statesboro MLK parades.

“Recognizing that we all have a role to play in the realization of Dr. King’s dream, this year’s celebration theme is ‘do small things in a great way,’” said Dominique A. Quarles, Ph.D., associate vice president for Inclusive Excellence and chief diversity officer. “Throughout the celebration, we will be speaking to the impact of using one’s sphere of influence to transform their community.”

Atlanta Metropolitan State College President Georj Lewis, Ed.D., will return to Georgia Southern as the special guest speaker for the University’s 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Day on Friday.

Lewis, who formerly served as vice president for student affairs at Georgia Southern and Armstrong State University, will speak to students, faculty and staff on the University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah and Statesboro Campus. A breakfast will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center ballroom in Statesboro followed by a lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the Armstrong Center Ballroom in Savannah.

“I am excited to come back to a place that has been so meaningful to me personally and professionally,” Lewis said. “Furthermore, I am more than honored to have a part in celebrating one of our greatest Americans, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

In addition to the events with Lewis, the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement will host Eagles in Action: MLK’s Legacy Weekend by providing a day trip to Atlanta on Saturday. While in Atlanta, participants will learn, engage and explore the connections between service and social justice through visits to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park.



On Monday, the Georgia Southern community will participate in both the Savannah MLK parade at 10 a.m., hosted by the MLK Observance Day Association, and the Statesboro MLK parade at 2 p.m., hosted by the Bulloch County NAACP Branch.