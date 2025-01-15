Parents and guardians in Bulloch County are invited to share their thoughts about their child’s school by taking a short, anonymous survey online before Jan. 31. Known as the Georgia School Climate Survey, it is conducted annually by the Georgia Department of Education, according to a release from the school district. The results help Bulloch County Schools and its 15 schools guide any school improvement efforts.
Georgia School Climate Survey now open online for parents
Share thoughts about your child's school by Jan. 31
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter