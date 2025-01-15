By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia School Climate Survey now open online for parents
Share thoughts about your child's school by Jan. 31
school climate survey
Parents and guardians in Bulloch County are invited to share their thoughts about their child’s school by taking a short, anonymous survey online before Jan. 31. Known as the Georgia School Climate Survey, it is conducted annually by the Georgia Department of Education, according to a release from the school district. The results help Bulloch County Schools and its 15 schools guide any school improvement efforts.
