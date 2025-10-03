Georgia primitive weapons deer hunting season begins October 11

Georgia’s week-long deer hunting season with primitive weapons begins Saturday, Oct. 11.

In 2024, nearly 6,000 deer were harvested by more than 26,000 hunters, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“It’s that time of deer season when muzzleloader and air rifle enthusiasts can start hitting the woods alongside archery hunters,” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist with the DNR’s Game Management Section. “Don’t forget youth hunters can use a modern firearm during this season as well. And with the expansion of the ‘Hunters for the Hungry’ program, primitive weapons/youth-only firearms season is a great time to take an extra doe to donate before the peak of the rut kicks in for most counties.”





Primitive Season rules

• Legal Equipment: During the primitive weapons season, hunters may use archery equipment, air bows, muzzleloading shotguns (20 gauge and larger) and air rifles and muzzleloading firearms that are .30 caliber or larger. Scopes and other optical sighting devices are legal for muzzleloading firearms and archery equipment.

• Dates/Harvest Limit: State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread).

For most hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 11. For counties with extended firearms or archery season, review the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations 2025-26 guidebook at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources. Deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the primitive weapons and firearms deer season.

• Licenses: Georgia deer hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

• Report Harvest: All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.





Georgia Hunters for the Hungry expansion

To reduce agricultural damage and help Georgia families in need of quality protein, WRD and the Georgia Wildlife Federation are expanding the Hunters for the Hungry Program. To locate a processor in your area or to become a Hunters for the Hungry deer processor, visit GWF.org/ghfth/.

For more on deer hunting, including finding a game processor, viewing regulations, and maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/deer-info.



