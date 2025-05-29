Fundraiser to honor Tormenta’s Carter Payne set for June 5 at The Clubhouse

In collaboration with the Ibis Foundation, Tormenta FC will host the second Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser Thursday, June 5 at The Clubhouse.

The event will raise money for the Carter Payne Fund & Scholarship via the Ibis Foundation. Contributions directly support local youth through soccer development, scholarships and participation opportunities.

While a member of Tormenta FC, Payne had been out with friends and was riding a scooter along or across Fair Road in Statesboro when he was struck by an unidentified motor vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 9, 2022. The hit-and-run remains unsolved.

The late Carter Payne is shown in action during a Tormenta game in 2022. The Clubhouse will hold a bowling tournament next Thursday, June 5.



According to a release from Tormenta, the non-profit Ibis Foundation created the Carter Payne Fund to honor his memory. All donations support help grow the game Payne loved, the release stated.

Bowling start times will begin at 6 p.m., and participating teams in the bowling tournament will be paired with one player from the men’s professional USL League One team or the women’s USL W League team. Also, the event will feature a raffle ticket drawing with various prizes donated by local businesses and community partners of Tormenta.

To register a team or to purchase a raffle ticket, go tohttps://www.tormentafcshop.com/ and scroll down to find the links.

For more information, contact Jacci Schroeder at JSchroeder@TormentaFC.com