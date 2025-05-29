By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Fundraiser to honor Tormenta’s Carter Payne set for June 5 at The Clubhouse
Tormenta Bowling
During the 2024 Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser, Islay Cameron, daughter of South Georgia Tormenta FC's USL League One head coach Ian Cameron, celebrates with some help from then assistant coach Jordan Melia at The Clubhouse. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file

In collaboration with the Ibis Foundation, Tormenta FC will host the second Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser Thursday, June 5 at The Clubhouse. 

The event will raise money for the Carter Payne Fund & Scholarship via the Ibis Foundation. Contributions directly support local youth through soccer development, scholarships and participation opportunities.

While a member of Tormenta FC, Payne had been out with friends and was riding a scooter along or across Fair Road in Statesboro when he was struck by an unidentified motor vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 9, 2022. The hit-and-run remains unsolved.

Carter Payne Bowling
The late Carter Payne is shown in action during a Tormenta game in 2022. The Clubhouse will hold a bowling tournament next Thursday, June 5.

According to a release from Tormenta, the non-profit Ibis Foundation created the Carter Payne Fund to honor his memory. All donations support help grow the game Payne loved, the release stated.

Bowling start times will begin at 6 p.m., and participating teams in the bowling tournament will be paired with one player from the men’s professional USL League One team or the women’s USL W League team. Also, the event will feature a raffle ticket drawing with various prizes donated by local businesses and community partners of Tormenta. 

To register a team or to purchase a raffle ticket, go tohttps://www.tormentafcshop.com/ and scroll down to find the links.

For more information, contact Jacci Schroeder at JSchroeder@TormentaFC.com

