FULL STORY UPDATE: Three times a champion – Southeast Bulloch earns another state flag football title

The second half saw the SEB offense looking a lot more like the one that scored more than 550 points in the regular season. Talkington took off for 15 yards on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Jaci Kitchings later picked up a pair of first downs on fourth and short. Talkington then scrambled around in the pocket and threw a perfect pass to Ava King in the end zone for the first points of the game and a 7-0 Southeast Bulloch lead.

King continued her impressive performance by snatching a loose ball out of the air from a North Oconee receiver and gave the Jackets the ball on the Titan 25-yard line.

"I haven't had many interceptions," King said. "To be able to come up with one in a state championship game was just amazing. I feel like I am just on top of the moon. I just love this team so much, and I am just so thankful for the coaches and the fans that came out. I'll always remember this game."

On the very next play from scrimmage, Talkington lofted another pretty pass 25 yards, and Alex Odom hauled it in with two defenders around her. The extra point made it 14-0 Southeast Bulloch with just over six minutes to play.

"I was on the team last year, but I really feel like I contributed more this season, so it feels great," Talkington said. "We had to battle through some adversity today, as we didn't score in the first half. We came out determined in the second half and played a lot more like we did all year."

North Oconee was able to get the ball deep into Southeast Bulloch territory, but the Yellow Jacket defense was able to come up with the plays down the stretch to complete the shutout victory.

"After winning two in a row, I really felt this team came together as the season went on," said senior Addie Hood. "(North Oconee) was one of the most physical teams we have played, but we really started clicking in the second half. Winning three state titles in a row is just amazing."