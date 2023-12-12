FULL STORY UPDATE: Three times a champion – Southeast Bulloch earns another state flag football title

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team has never lost a game in its three years of existence. Monday afternoon, number 62 in a row also finished off an unprecedented three-peat.
The Jackets pulled away from North Oconee after a scoreless first half to claim the Division-1 championship, 14-0, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets' back-to-back-to-back titles is the first in the four-year history of flag football in the GHSA.
"You think two in a row feels great, but three in a row feels awesome," said SEB coach Marci Cochran. "When we started flag football here, I knew we could be good with the athletes we had, but I never expected this kind of ride. To be the first team to win three straight titles is something no one will be able to take away from these girls."
Neither team was able to break into the scoring column in the first half. North Oconee was stopped on fourth down, and then SEB was unable to come through on a fourth and five as well. Late in the first half, the Yellow Jackets managed to get down to the Titans' eight-yard line. Korie Talkington attempted a pass to Ava King but was picked off in the back of the end zone.
A very physical first half ended with no score. For the Yellow Jackets, who came in averaging 25 points per game, this was the first time all season they had been held scoreless in the first half.
"I actually don't know if we have ever been held without a score in the first half of a game," Cochran said. "They were playing us pretty physically, and I think that got to our girls a little bit. We had a meeting at halftime and reminded them we were 61-0 for a reason and to come out the second half and play our game."
The second half saw the SEB offense looking a lot more like the one that scored more than 550 points in the regular season. Talkington took off for 15 yards on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Jaci Kitchings later picked up a pair of first downs on fourth and short. Talkington then scrambled around in the pocket and threw a perfect pass to Ava King in the end zone for the first points of the game and a 7-0 Southeast Bulloch lead.
King continued her impressive performance by snatching a loose ball out of the air from a North Oconee receiver and gave the Jackets the ball on the Titan 25-yard line.
"I haven't had many interceptions," King said. "To be able to come up with one in a state championship game was just amazing. I feel like I am just on top of the moon. I just love this team so much, and I am just so thankful for the coaches and the fans that came out. I'll always remember this game."
On the very next play from scrimmage, Talkington lofted another pretty pass 25 yards, and Alex Odom hauled it in with two defenders around her. The extra point made it 14-0 Southeast Bulloch with just over six minutes to play.
"I was on the team last year, but I really feel like I contributed more this season, so it feels great," Talkington said. "We had to battle through some adversity today, as we didn't score in the first half. We came out determined in the second half and played a lot more like we did all year."
North Oconee was able to get the ball deep into Southeast Bulloch territory, but the Yellow Jacket defense was able to come up with the plays down the stretch to complete the shutout victory.
"After winning two in a row, I really felt this team came together as the season went on," said senior Addie Hood. "(North Oconee) was one of the most physical teams we have played, but we really started clicking in the second half. Winning three state titles in a row is just amazing."
Looking ahead to next season, Cochran will once again have to replace five seniors who were an important part of the 2023 state championship team.
"Tonight, Ava King really stepped up in her final game and was named player of the game," Cochran said. "The other day, Alex Odom was our key player. Korine has been great all year long. Addie really pulled us through in the semifinal game against New Hampstead. Kaley Moore is going to pull flags and give you 100 percent every game.
"We are going to miss them next year, and I love them to death. I am glad they were able to go out this way."