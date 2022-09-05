Freedom Through Recovery to hold second Field Day

In celebration of National Recovery Month, “Freedom Through Recovery: Susan Ford Recovery Organization” in Statesboro will hold its second annual Recovery Field Day.

“The 2021 Field Day was spectacularly successful, and we are so excited for 2022,” said Sydney Hardee with Freedom through Recovery.

According to Hardee, the free event will be held at Black Creek Scout Reservation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to celebrate recovery with family and friends. There will be swimming, fishing, a challenging high ropes course, a climbing wall, a zip line and field events, she said. Sydney Hardee

“Last September, Recovery Field Day united a diverse group of people from across east Georgia,” Hardee said. “In attendance were several different in-patient and residential treatment centers, as well as representatives from recovering motorcyclist associations, church groups, businesses and elected officials — and, of course, our recovery community family and friends.”

Hardee said the goal is to provide peers with the experience that recovery is real and that life can be full of fun without the bonds of substance use.

Lunch and dinner will be served. For more information, contact Hardee at cshardee@freedomthroughrecovery.org or (912) 764-8283.