Food Bank receives huge donation from Mormon Church

A tractor-trailer carrying 36,000 pounds of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered the gift Friday afternoon to the Statesboro Food Bank.

"With the disruption last month to food benefits caused by the government shut down, this extra infusion of food is a welcome donation," said Sheila Stewart Leach, executive director of The Food Bank.

Organized locally by Chris Van Tassell and Mary Dargan, the food came from the Mormon Church's Bishop's Storehouse in Salt Lake City. The donation included items such as peanut butter, canned meat, macaroni, rice, milk, applesauce, pears, flour and more. Brandon Geary, a regular volunteer at the Food Bank, helps guide forklift operator Tim Faircloth in picking up pallets of food and other essential supplies that were received Friday at the Food Bank. (JIM HEALY/staff)

Since the government shutdown delayed family's funds from federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in November, the Statesboro Food Bank has seen a nearly doubling of families receiving food assistance.

"Until the government shut down, The Food Bank had provided an average of 500 unique families per week with weekly meal boxes," said Melinda Roell, a spokesperson for The Food Bank. "Since early November, we have experienced an unprecedented demand, providing weekly meal boxes for an average of 950 unique families per week."

The donation is part of the church's "Light the World" campaign, which has provided additional emergency funding to 60 food pantries across the Southeastern United States, with the potential for assistance to additional locations.





How to help

Non-perishable food items may be dropped off at The Food Bank — 506 Miller St., at the intersection of Miller and Northside Drive West — during regular operating hours.

The Food Bank accepts financial donations on its website. Go to www.statesborofoodbank.org and click on the Donate Now button to give online via GiveButter.

Checks may be mailed to The Food Bank, Inc., P.O. Box 543, Statesboro, GA 30459.